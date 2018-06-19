Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's sarah singleterry. people in district one are meeting with their councilman tonight to talk about issues that matter most to them ... this is coming during a time when the huntsville police department is heavily recruiting new officers ... waay 31 found out earlier this year the police department plans to increase patrol in the district one area ... will dozens of teachers will gather here at meridianville middle school for a two-day technology conference. the teachers will learn ways to better integrate technology into their curriculum. the conference kicks off in just a couple hours at 8:15. if you want more information about the event, head over to our website: waaytv.com. bill? huntsville utilities and huntsville fire and rescue are working together for their annual training. it starts today. the groups got everything set up yesterday ... laying out dummies and ladders ... in just under a week, the city of athens will start taking steps to make its city more accessible for people with special needs. they're focused on making changes to the square in the heart of downtown athens. the project is set to start on june 25 and be complete by october 1st. president trump announced his plan to proceed with a sixth branch of the military - the space force. this could benefit huntsville. at monday's announcement president trump addressed governor ivey by name, and talked about thow the idea will be popular in alabama. the backlash over president trump's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal boarder crossing is growing this morning... 49 senate democrats have now singed on to a new legislation that would halt practice of seperating families at the border. the unveiling of a new rule to lower health insurance costs for small businesses, and require them to provide fewer services. essentially, it allows them to group together and side-step policies created under the affordable care act. critics argue it'll pull healthy people out of the affordable care maketplace and drive up costs for everyone else. president trump threaten an additional $200 million dollars in new tariffs against china if they proceed with their plans to retaliate with new tariffs. both u-s and foreign stock markets dropped as a result. as the first official day of summer approaches this week -- a local animal shelter is now offering free pet adoptions. huntsville animal services is holding its summer solstice adoption special for animals that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days. the special will last until the end of the month