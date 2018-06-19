Speech to Text for Downtown Athens Accessibility

the city of athens will start taking steps to make its city more accessible for people with disabilities. they're focused on making changes to the square in the heart of downtown athens. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live this morning with what specifically they're doing and how much it will cost. will? one of the notable changes will be moving the crosswalk to to the corner and give it its own signal. there will also be cutouts into the sidewalk to allow for wheelchair access. they will also add rumble strips to the cutouts to make it clear for the visually impaired where the sidewalk ends. one downtown employee says the changes are very much welcome. "i'm excited about the changes, because, again, its going to be welcoming everyone to athens not just the people that can run around on two feet all the time." city official say they will work to ensure that there's as little impact to downtown businesses as possible. as for the funding, 80 percent will be covered by the alabama department of transportation.. . with the rest coming from donations. live: the project is set to start on june 25 and be complete by october 1st. reporting live in madison county, will robinson- smith, waay 31 news.