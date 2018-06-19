Speech to Text for District One Meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today ... we're learning the results of asurvey focused on ways to improve huntsville's district one ... district one covers north east and north west huntsville ... along highway 231 up to bob wade lane ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at the huntsville police department to walk us through what's happening in district one and how it ties into a major hiring push within the city ... councilman devyn keith is meeting with his district tonight to talk about the issues his constituents say matter most to them ... this meeting comes at a time when the huntsville police department is hiring several new officers ... earlier this year waay 31 reached out to the city of huntsville and found out they're working with the police department on a plan to increase patrol in all of north huntsville ... that includes district one ... the city is recruiting officers through october first ... some of them likely focusing on that area ... councilman keith is describing this big officer recruitment campaign as one focused on diversity ... and he said he's proud of the work the department