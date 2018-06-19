Speech to Text for Fire and Rescue Training Exercise

happening today ... huntsville utilities and huntsville fire and rescue are working together for their annual training ... the groups got everything set up yesterday ... laying out dummies and ladders ... the official training starts today ... waay31's sarah singleterry is live now to walk us through what the team training is going to accomplish ... today in just a few hours huntsville utilities and fire and rescue are running a confined space rescue drill ... here's the scenario ... an underground switch falls on a utility worker in a manhole ... breaking his leg ... the two groups will run the training drill from the initial mayday call through hospital transport ... i'm told the the man hole in the scenario is almost identical to those you see down town ... the training will start at 9am ... and it's happening at the huntsville utilities electric operations center on jordan road ... the the training happens once a year ... and it'll finish up tomorrow live in hsv ss