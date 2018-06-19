Clear

Facebook 5 p.m. liveshot

Kody lifts up like button cookie

Posted: Mon Jun 18 21:38:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 18 21:38:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Kody Fisher

Speech to Text for Facebook 5 p.m. liveshot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- who was there for today's announcement at the huntsville madison chamber of commerce... he's learning more about why facebook chose north alabama... kody? just a little over an hour ago i got to talk to the representative from facebook just inside the chamber of commerce... and he says this new data center will join the eleven others the company has throughout the united states... this is a rendering of what the new
Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events