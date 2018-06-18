Speech to Text for Athens downtown accessibility

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bonds. downtown athens is about to go through some major construction as crews make the square more friendly for those with physical challenges... waay 31's kody fisher joins us live from athens with what improvements will be made... and how much this is costing... one of the improvements will be to put essentially rumble strips... or bumps... on these sidewalk cutouts... so blind people can know where the street begins... which is just one of several changes... one woman who has trouble walking says its about time the city made the improvements... joanne way and her husband have frequented athens for fifty years... joanne now has trouble navigating some parts of the city ... on a scale of one to ten... this project is important to her... "i would say 9 at least." frank crafts rents space for his business downtown... he says the improvements could impact all of the business calling the square home... "one of the biggest areas that i think is a detriment to keeping folks with disabilities, or handicaps, from accessing the square and i think these improvements are really needed." "one of the major changes going to happen to the downtown square is with this crosswalk, which people use to get to the courthouse. right now, people have to cross the street without any signals telling them when its safe to walk, or when its not, but this construction project is going to move this crosswalk to the corner where there will be signals." "it would be very helpful to have something to tell us when to walk and when not to walk. it can be dangerous behind the cars." on top of moving the crosswalk... crews will make new sidewalk cutouts for wheelchair access... and put down rumble strips... so blind people know where the street begins... "i'm excited about the changes, because, again, its going to be welcoming everyone to athens not just the people that can run around on two feet all the time." way can't pick a single part of the project more important than other parts... "everything's important as far as getting where you need to go." the project is costing the city almost four hundred and fifty thousand dollars... 80 percent will be covered by the alabama department of transportation... with the rest coming from donations... work will start on the 25th... and be done by october 1st... reporting live in athens... kody fisher... waay 31 news... during construction the city of athens is going to take steps to make sure businesses on the square are not negatively impacted by the work...