Speech to Text for President announces Space Force

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

excitement is building tonight across north alabama following president trump's announcement of a new branch of the military - the u-s space force. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... demetria mcclenton is on assignment... the president saying the united states will - quote - "be the leader by far" in space! governor kay ivey was in washington for the announcement - singled out by the president... <kay ivey. kay am i doing ok in alabama? yes sir. i better do ok in alabama. we love alabama > ivey was in washington as a member if the president's "national space council users advisory group." the governor says she was encouraged to hear the president's support of an industry so vital to alabama's economy. north alabama is home to the marshall space flight center and the space and missile defense command... representative mo brooks released a statement also strongly supporting the president's plan - saying - quote - . i look forward to continuing our efforts to help ensure that the tennessee valley's capabilities are considered as we compete for jobs and resources resulting from the space force's creation." the president said today - space is vital to our national security - and does not want other countries beating us in that zero-g arena. "we don't want china and russia and other countries leading us..." president trump boldly going where no president has gone before - directing the pentagon to create the "space force" as an independent service branch - saying his administration is reclaiming america's heritage as the world's greatest space faring nation... "when it comes to defending america, it is not enough to merely have an american presence in space. we must have american dominance in space, so important." the president said the space force will be a "separate but equal" branch of the u-s military. this would be the first new branch since the air force began in 1947. at the same meeting - the president signed a new "space policy directive" to reduce satellite clutter in space and provide for a safer and more secure environment in orbit. president trump went on to outline his goals for space exploration - back to the moon - and beyond... "this time we will do more than plant our flag and leave our footprints.??we will establish a long term presence, expand our economy and build the foundation for an eventual mission to mars, which is actually going to happen very quickly." saying "there's no place like space" the president also announced modernizing out-of-date regulations to encourage - in his words - the rich guys to launch their rockets to get to mars first. some on capitol hill are questoining the president's plan for the space force... florida senator bill nelson tweeting a reminder to the president that he needs congress to create and fund a sixth branch