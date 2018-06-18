Speech to Text for Who's got the best fans in CFB? Here's a look by the numbers

since north alabama is flooded with people from across the u-s...i'd be willing to bet a handful of you sec football fans have heard big 10 fans chirping that they've got the best fans in the country... and today...we've got an opportunity to put that argument to rest... 'cause the ncaa released their annual football attendance report... michigan...ohio state and penn state were the top three schools in home attendance this year -- all from the big 10... with alabama finishing in 4- th...as one of just four schools averaging over 100-thousand fans per game... auburn came in at 13- th...averaging over 86- thousand a game... so i'm sure many big 10 fans will point to those numbers to prove their point... but don't worry sec fans...iv'e got ya covered... in terms of total attendance by conference...th e sec beat out the big 10 in attendance by over 1-million fans... if they argue that the sec played 3 more games...take those out of the equation and you guys still beat out the big 10 by over 840- thousand people... at that point...you can drop the mic...and leave the