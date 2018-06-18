Speech to Text for Showers Increasing.... Eventually

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you can encounter a couple of stray showers this evening through about 8 pm. most of us, however, will stay dry beneath a partly cloudy sky. temperatures will drop through the 90s and 80s through the evening. the next 24 hours will be quiet overall and hot. a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible for tuesday. once again, most of the tennessee valley will stay dry. the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy otherwise. the morning will be muggy with lower 70s. the high will be near 93 degrees. the week will gradually grow more prone to showers and thunderstorms. after just stray activity monday and tuesday, a few more showers and storms will become possible on wednesday. showers and storms will grow more numerous on thursday and more widespread on friday and saturday. high temperatures will ease back from 90s to 80s starting thursday. be sure to download the waay 31 stormtracker app on your smart phones and tablets. you will have the tools we use to prepare our forecasts, and you can zoom right down to your street with our radar to see what is happening in your back yard.