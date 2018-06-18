Speech to Text for Fighting the opioid addiction problem in Alabama

dollars. working to fight the growing opioid addiction problem in alabama. today - attorney general steve marshall talked with local law enforcement, counselors, and health professionals about how to tackle the problem. waay 31's sydney martin was at that meeting - and is digging deeper into the plan to combat the problem. in 20-17 every 5 days... someone in madison county dies from overdosing on opiods -- that's according to chief deputy coroner tyler berryhill... berryhill told us the coroner's office is seeing a rise in deaths---and seeing a connectionto the drug fentanyl. tyler berryhill" a big problem that we do see locally is heroin being cut with fentanyl and it's extremely potent and it's claiming a lot of lives in our area." huntsville police chief mark mcmurray explained just how dangerous fentanyl is. mark mcmurray "addicts are always looking for another high that's even higher than the one. once you go to heroin the only way you can excel above that is to go to animal tranquilizers and they will kill you. " however-- fentanyl is not the only drug being abused in alabama--- and the state is cracking down on drug use by keeping track of what you're getting at the pharmacy. steve marshall"we aren't saying opiods are inherently bad. there are people that need opiods for pain management but we simply need to do it responsibly." sydney, "one huntsville pharmacist shared with me today there's not only a database for sudafedrin products but also for hydrocone. they told me these databases are able to be used for doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement." the state ranks number one in opiod prescriptions... according to marshall. one substance abuse counselor told us she's happy to the state taking steps towards fixing the problem. lucy douglas, substance abuse counselor "it is literally consuming our community and we can't allow it to continue." the epidemic berryhill says is only getting worse--and the the solution to fix the addiction problem isn't simple.. tyler berryhill, madison county chief deputy coroner "it's going to take multi-facets it's going to be community, friends, leaders , everyone coming together to combat the problem." in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news. so far this year - berryhill told us they have 15 confirmed overdose deaths. however - he said it takes 3 to 4 months to get a toxicology report back from the state lab to confirm the cause of death.