Speech to Text for 250,000 tires hold up community project

what will happen to the dogs. new at six... 250-thousand tires discovered in a warehouse. those tires-- just sitting there-- and tuscumbia city officials say they need to be properly disposed of so the city can tear down the building. as waay 31's breken terry shows us - those tires were discovered right before the demolition project was to start. i am on west fifth street in tuscumbia. this is one of five warehouses that's supposed to be demolished but when workers went to start taking the building apart they found about 250,000 tires throughoutthe warehouses. crawley- i knew they had some tires but i didn't know they had that many. hayword crawley lives right down the road from one of the warehouses set to be torn down. crawley- the other day i saw dump trucks going back and forth and i said to myself they had that many tires in that place. the city of tuscumbia received a 110,000 community block grant to tear down some delapitated homes and five warehouses-- much to their surprise they found the warehouses filled with about 250,000 tires, which must be properly disposed of. underwood- it was and is a surprise but in the end we are doing it for the community. tuscumbia mayor kerry underwood tells us the property owner is having to pay for the removal of the tires. underwood- he's hauling about 1,000 plus tires per load and taking them to the landfill where they will be disposed of from there. after all of the tires are removed demolition will start on the warehouses and homes along fifth and hook street-- all with the property owners permission. for crawley he says he's glad the city is cleaning up the area. crawley- it's been that way for a long time. i've lived here for 23 years and i am glad finally somebody is taking the initiative to do something about these buildings that need to come down. look live tag: the tuscumbia mayor tells me it should only take the contractor about two weeks to remove all the tires then they will go forward with demolition. in tuscumbia bt waay31. once the properties are cleared it will be up to the owners to decided what they do with