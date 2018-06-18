Speech to Text for Calhoun Community College Plans to Improve Athletics

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

each night. new at five... plans to improve the athletic program at calhoun community college. that's the first thing on the agenda for interim president -- doctor joe burke... "i see athletics as being important to the college and the community and bringing the community together." it was just last summer when the previous president announced an end to the athletic program at the end of the fiscal year in 2019. however -- that decision did not sit well with students... waay 31's brittany collins explains what's next for the athletic program at calhoun... look live doctor joe burke has been interim president