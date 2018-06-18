Speech to Text for Woman Still in Hospital Following Dog Attack

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight -- two dogs that attacked a woman in florence on friday are in custody... the woman they mauled is still in the hospital... thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. demetria mcclenton is on assignment. florence animal control officers say they have the female pitbull in custody -- and the male pitbull is being housed at a kennel in madison county. animal control officers say someone shot and stabbed the female dog after the attack... waay 31's breken terry has been speaking with the family of the woman who was attacked... she joins us live with an update on how she's doing today -- breken? i am here at the intersection of bayless and sherrod avenues where rose holt's family tells us she was watering plants in the front yard when she was attacked by two of her neighbors pitt- bull dogs. the family says the attack lasted a long time and holt was rushed to the hospital for severe bite injures. neighbors in this area say they don't want the owners to get the dogs back. jones- that's the first time they have jumped on someone before. brittany jones told me her husband owns the two dogs that attcked rose holt while she was watering her garden. jones said she and her husband struggle keeping the dogs in the fence. animal control told waay31 florence police tell us at this time they do not have any new information on the case. live in flo bt waay 31. under a new alabama law -- called emily's law -- owners of dogs who attack and seriously injure or kill a person can face felony charges... holt's family tells us she will be in the hospital for the next few days... right now it's unclear what will happen