Speech to Text for LawCall: Ball Field Vehicle Damage

family law -- states, be wills, estates, "grandpa and the law." the number is 256-536-0077. we're also going to talk about ball park damage, if you're at a park this summer and a ball hits your windshield, who is responsible? we have michael timberlake from siniard, timberlake & league. if you park your car and come back out after the game and the windshield is cracked, who is to blame? surely there's somebody you can sue over that. >> >> michael timberlake: it's a little different situation. if it's a ball in your car and gone through your windshield, you probably get to keep it. but basically, as long as the premises warns you about the danger, more than likely you're going to assume the risk of having any damage to your car as a result of a risk that was known to you when you parked there. you know, obviously premises owners have the obligation to minimize the risk but it's really hard to, you know, stop balls from going over the fence and into the parking lots. they don't really have an obligation to provide protection in that situation. you're basically, if you're going to park there, you're assuming the risk that something could happen to your vehicle. >> sharon doviet: connie says "park far away." >> connie glass: don't park near the out field.