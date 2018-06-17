Speech to Text for Man in critical condition after being hit by train in Huntsville

the accident happened at about 7:40 this morning under an overpass near exit 17-a on i-565, just north of jordan lane... waay 31's scottie kay is live in huntsville, after talking with nearby businesses and folks who live next to the tracks where the accident happened... scottie. marylee... a 57-year-old man is here at huntsville hospital fighting for his life after he was hit by a train this morning... and some people i spoke with today tell me this is becoming a dangerous problem. being hit by a train is unimaginable. i wouldn't survive it, i don't think." jon meadows lives right next to the tracks where a man was hit by a train and seriously injured sunday morning... meadows along with others i spoke with say this is not the first time something like this has happened. jon meadows, lives next to train tracks "i know, at least in the past five years, four people have been hit by a train." olyiana tyner, works nearby "a couple years ago, i did know somebody that got hit by one, but he didn't survive." oliyana tyner works at the burger king on jordan lane, near where the accident happened, and is grateful the man is still alive. olyiana tyner, works nearby "it's really amazing, because not everybody can get hit by a train and live." but meadows tells me he isn't exactly surprised by today's accident. he says he frequently sees people walking along the tracks as the area has become a popular shortcut. jon meadows, lives next to train tracks "this is a way for people to get through the town here, because it's a straight shot." however, meadows tells me he's glad to hear the man survivedsaying, usually, the outcome is much worse... jon meadows, lives next to train tracks "very lucky and very fortunate, i would think." some even think he had someone looking out for him..." brantiana wade, works nearby "for a train to be going at a really fast speed, and for him to be so close to it and get hit by it, he had to have him a guardian angel somewhere." the man's identity has not been released yet.. and officials say, because a train was involved, an investigation is now underway... reporting in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news huntsville police, huntsville fire and rescue, hemsi, and madison county rescue squad all responded to the accident... and because the tracks were down an embankment, officials tell waay 31 they had to use a pulley system to rescue the man from the tracks...