Speech to Text for Man Hit by a Train in Huntsville

--new at five a man is in the hospital after being struck by a train in huntsville... the accident happened at about 7:40 this morning under an overpass near exit 17-a on i-565, just north of jordan lane... waay 31's scottie kay is live in huntsville, near where the accident happened... scottie. marylee... i'm here at the train tracksnot far from where officials say a train hit and seriously injured a man this morning... according to huntsville police, a man was walking near these railroad tracks when something on the trainpossibly a ladderhit him... the accident happened down an embankment.. and huntsville fire officials say it took at least twelve men and a pulley system to rescue the man from the tracks... the man is now at huntsville hospital with life-threatening injuries... i spoke with workers at the nearby burger king on jordan lane who say they saw a large presence of first responders on their way to work today.. and they knew something bad had happened... but they're glad to hear the man survived... "for a train to be going at a really fast speed, and for him to be so close to it and get hit by it, he had to have him a guardian angel somewhere." the man's identity has not been released yet.. and officials say, because a train was involved, an investigation is now underway... reporting in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news