Witness Speaks About Hit and Run

new details the seven year old that was sent to the hospital in critial condition after being hit by a car is now released from the hospital. a witness is speaking out to waay 31 about a hit and run that sent three children and a woman to the hospital on friday. huntsville police say the driver of the car that caused the accident suffered from a medical condition. the wreck happened at a house in southwest huntsvilleon the corner of squaw valley drive and grunden drive. waay 31's brittany collins is live from that home after speaking with a man who says he saw everything. as you can see the garage of this house is caved in.. police officials say three children and one woman were in a car in the driveway when another pulled up and slammed into them. i kinda freaked out because i knew the people who lived there. i don't know them well, but i know them because i live in the neighborhood but it's scary to know something like that is going on in our neighborhood. michael was on the shuttle bus friday afternoon...as it was making a left in front of this home, he saw a suv like vehicle pull up to the house as another car was driving up... it hit the car. ran over the fence and hit the car. it backed up and slammed into the car again. it looked like it was trying to hit the lady that was outside of the car. her children were in the backseat of the car. michael says the car with the children inside was turned sideways against the corner of the garage... she was screaming at the vehicle and that's when it backed up and seemed like it was trying to run her over again. then it backed and got behind us. huntsville police says there was a child who was outside of the car...the impact of the crash trapped him between the home and the vehicle causing a severe leg injury. for the remainder of his bus ride, michael kept hoping the children were okay... the bus kept going. the bus kept going. he didn't want to stop and make more of a scene and people on the bus got hurt because he was behind the bus. the city of huntsville posted an ordinance on the garage...it states that this home is an unsafe building. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. at this time, huntsville police tells us, the investigation is ongoing with possible charges pending.