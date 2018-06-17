Speech to Text for Neighbors React to Owens Cross Roads Death

vehicle causing a severe leg injury. neighbors in madison county are on edge tonight after hearing a woman's body was found near their homes... according to officials, the body believed to be that of missing woman, oralia mendoza, was found at moon cemetery on cave springs road yesterday... mendoza was the grandmother of 13-year-old mariah lopez.. her body was found last week.. and these two men yoni aguilar and israel gonzalez palo- mino were arrested and charged with capital murder for killing the teen... waay 31's scottie kay is live after talking with folks who live near the cemetery about the apparent double homicide... scottie. marylee... neighbors i talked with today say they're still in shock that a body was found near their homes.. saying it's a safe and quiet neighborhood, and the last place they'd ever expect something like this to happen... it's very odd, and, of course, it makes me feel like crime is right next door, so to speak. so, when it can happen out here, i guess it can happen anywhere." james campbell lives right next door to moon cemetery... that's where investigators say they found the body of who they believe to be missing woman, oralia mendoza... mendoza was the grandmother of 13-year-old mariah lopez.. whose body was found just a couple miles away last week... something campbell says he still can't wrap his head around... sot james campbell, lives next to cemetery "when people have such little regard for life, it makes me think we're getting too far away from god and our country." campbell says he never expected something like this to happen so close to home.. and his neighbors agree... sot katherine henson, lives near cemetery "i had no idea that the grandmother would be found so close to where i live." sot james campbell, lives next to cemetery "especially not next to a cemetery. i mean, that's kind of why we picked to build here, because it's nice and quiet." bridge: "campbell says he knew he'd have bodies next door when he decided to live next to this cemetery.. however, he says he never expected a body to be put here against the law." sot james campbell, lives next to cemetery "it's a cemetery. it's not made for a dumping ground." campbell says he's surprised no one saw or heard anything when it happened... sot james campbell, lives next to cemetery "when you're coming up and down this road right here, if you're not from here, then somebody's going to say, 'hey, what are you doing out here?'" but katherine henson says, despite what's happened, she feels her neighborhood is still a safe place to live... sot katherine henson, lives near cemetery "i was nervous and scared at first, but it's so safe here that i'm just happy it's over. neighbors say they're just glad to hear those behind the crime were arrested.. and they say they're thinking about the family of the victims during this difficult time... sot katherine henson, lives near cemetery "i feel sorry for the family, and i have them in my prayers." sot james campbell, lives next to cemetery "i hope they have god in their lives. i hope that they have peace. i hope they can get through this little piece of bad news, because it's going to be tough." officials tell waay 31 the two men who were arrested for killing 13-year-old mariah lopez are expected to face more charges in this case... reporting live in madison county, sk, waay 31 news