Speech to Text for SAT 6 16 2018 WEATHER

an era in jacksonville, florida today.. as two iconic cooling towers came down in a controlled implosion. they've been a part of the jacksonville skyline since the 80's... but no longer. 15-hundred pounds of dynamite was used to create the blast. and a florida resident paid a whopping six-thousand dollars for the privilege of pushing the plunger to begin the implosion. thanks, chris.