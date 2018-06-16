Speech to Text for Decatur Storm Victims Still Recovering

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a 14-year-old 5 times... the affects of april's severe weather is still being felt in decatur. today several organizations in community are reaching out to help their neighbors in need. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with storm victims who say the recovery process is taking longer than they expected. the decatur morgan long term recovery committee left these door hangers at the damaged homes in morgan county. they're hoping those who still need help will give them a call.. pkg maggie jordan victim from april's storm kim carr decatur morgan long term recovery he said, mama i see the wind. so i got down like this because he said mama, the tree is coming. i said no so i stooped down and he stooped down and the tree fell. april 3rd was a night maggie jordan will never forget...she was home with her son when a tree fell on her roof and another on her husband's car. i've been depressed, worried, ever since. i don't know how i'm going to handle this. the insurance is not panning right and right now i'm still waiting on the renter's insurance to help, you know what i'm saying. so i just don't know. i don't know. a few weeks ago...things took a turn for the worse when the water penetrated through the roof causing the inside of her ceiling to collapse. the whole roof just fell down on the coffee table where i had flowers. you can see one of the flowers over there. but these are gone. i had figurines on top of my piano and it's just gone. when she saw this hanger on her door, she was happy . kim carr with the decatur morgan long term recovery committee says once they know what victims need, they're going work to provide the resources. it could be anything. some of these homes are tenant occupied, so we're trying to determine how we can help those tenants get a safe place to live. jordan's children are helping her pack up her items before anything else valuable gets harmed. i hope that it all comes together and be over with where i an start my life over with. right now, it's on hold. look live on monday june 25th there'll be a training opportunity for anyone who wants to volunteer to help those affected by april's storms. in total...270 morgan county homes were affected by april's storms.