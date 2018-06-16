Clear

Lawnmower Accident Kills Man

A man was crushed and killed by his lawnmower Saturday morning in Cherokee County.

is set at ten thousand dollars --new information one person is dead after being found under his lawnmower early this morning. it happened in cherokee county. authorities say the man lost control of his lawnmower-- it went down into a ditch -- and the mower landed on top of him. the accident is under investigation -- no foul play is suspected. the official cause of death is crush injury to the chest. the victim's name is not being released
