Speech to Text for UAH preparing students for Facebook jobs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the incentives. facebook says they plan on hiring as much local talent as possible for the new 750 million dollar data center in north huntsville... tonight... waay 31's kody fisher is talking to students at the university of alabama huntsville who will be graduating right as the facility opens in 2020... nats: typing christy dillon is in the computer engineering program at u-a- h... she's excited about facebook investing in the area... christy dillon/junior at uah "my first thoughts were 'wow that needs a lot of people. how are they going to find that many people? but there are a lot of students with those kinds of majors." huntsville is one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the country... u-a-h student christina stovall... is from huntsville... and continues to see the area change what its known for... christina stovall/junior at uah "i have definitely seen a shift and i think having facebook come in here will continue that shift more towards being a technology city, rather than just a rocket city." kendal swanson is from alabama... and could have gone to other universities... but chose u-a-h because of the jobs available in huntsville... kendal swanson/junior at uah "the opportunities that were offered after graduating in the area were too grand to pass up anywhere else in the state." nats kody fisher "the low hum you here coming from these racks of computers here at uah is the same exact hum that will be heard inside the facebook data center, but instead of a couple of racks of computers in the data center there will be hundreds, which is why a professor here at uah says they're constantly updating their program." rhonda gaede/uah professor "we certainly will be reaching out to them as constituents of people who are hiring our students to see what they think an evolving degree needs to look like. we need to be responsive to the people in our community." dillon doesn't anticipate it being easy for herself... or any of her peers to get a job at the new facebook data center... christy dillon/junior at uah "i feel like it will be a little bit competitive." the average salary these students are competing for is 80 thousand dollars a year... in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... a u-a-h professor tells waay 31 they focus on preparing students for a number of different jobs companies in the area are