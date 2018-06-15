Speech to Text for Burns, Greenhill headline young local talent at Auburn

the auburn tigers are comin' off their best baseball season in over two decades... and regardless of the fact that they're losing roughly eight key players -- including -- casey mize -- the mlb's number one overall pick...there's plenty of optimism down on the plains... and a lot of that has to do with the young talent they're bringing back next year... including a pair of north alabama natives in right handed pitchers tanner burns -- of decatur...and cody greenhill -- outta russellville...w ho were one of four auburn newbies to pick up freshman all-american honors from perfect game -- burns earned first-team honors...while greenhill landed on the second team... and those two are joined on that list by both edouard julien and steven williams -- which again gives auburn four freshman all-americans -- the most freshman honorees in program history and also the most in the country this season... so obviously their future is bright after stellar seasons to open their college careers...but they aren't the only young guysfrom the north half of the state set to make some noise in auburn... judd ward -- also outta russellville -- played in 37 games for the tigers this year -- posting a 2-50 batting average and eight rbi's... while ford luttrell -- who didn't play this year -- but struck out 90 batters in 52 innings as a senior at bob jones is a name to look out for... and then this coming season -- they'll add garret wade -- of hartselle into the mix -- who's part of a signing class ranked 6-th nationally by baseball america...so watch out for the local flavor down there