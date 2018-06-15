Speech to Text for Scorching Heat Likely Saturday

expected to be finished by the end of the year... chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. hazy, hot, and humid. that was the weather story for friday, and it's a story that is on repeat for our weekend across the tennessee valley. afternoon high temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s. heat indices will be close to 100 degrees. showers will be nonexistent on saturday except for maybe a stray shower or thunderstorm. showers on sunday will be few, but at least the potential for them grows slightly. otherwise, we will not have any rain around to provide any heat relief. this evening will cool through the 90s into the 80s by 7 pm, then into the 70s after 10 pm. saturday will start with muggy upper 60s and lower 70s. temperatures will climb quickly through the 70s and 80s to near 90 by noon and well into the 90s by 3 pm. the heat index will be near 100 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon - from 2 pm through 5 pm. although showers and thunderstorms are not likely, a lone storm is possible. if your weekend plans to beat the heat include the swimming pool or the lake, be sure to stay weather aware. if you see billowing clouds, you may be near a developing thunderstorm. lightning can strike more than ten miles from a thunderstorm. if you see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck and should move indoors quickly. don't forget to use plenty of sunscreen. the high sun angle makes the air hot, and it also can burn our skin quickly. if you will be out working in the heat, be sure you are drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated. occasional breaks in the air conditioning are a good idea, too.