Speech to Text for Son surprises father, who has Alzheimer's with College World Series tickets.

nebraska tomorrow...and while all you auburn and alabama fans may be bummed you can't see the tide or tigers out there chasing a championship... i think i've got a team you can pull for -- it's not because of any player or coach...but rather a fan that will be in attendance... matt lea -- who's watched his father's alzheimer's disease set in fast -- drove 12 hours from where he lives in florida to his parents' house in mississippi to surprise his dad -- a mississipi state fan and former player the dogs -- with a father's day present he hopes he'll never forget... "i figured it's probably not good enough just for us to watch the game here. how about we go to omaha? really? do you want to go up to omaha and watch the college world series together?" "golly!" "does tha sound like a good idea?" "yeah" "just me and you to tak a road trip?" "shoot, hallelujha, break my heart here." "well happy father's day.so me and you are going to pack up tomorrow and we're gonna head up to omaha.go watch mississippi state play." ad-lib sports cross