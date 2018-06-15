Speech to Text for Florence woman attacked by pit bulls

t-v dot com. a woman was attacked by two pitbulls in florence. police say it happened around 12:30 pm at the intersection of bayless and sherrod avenue. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the scene where police just left, breken what can you tell us? as i was pulling up here along sherrod avenue i saw an animal control officer and florence police officer. they were speaking with the people who live in this home. florence police tell us a woman was bit several times by two pitbulls who were on the loose in the area. police tell us the woman was walking along the road when she was attacked.they said she had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to eliza coffee memorial hospital. a man tried to help the woman and was also bitten but he did not have severe injuries. officers did capture one of the pit bulls. the people i saw florence police speaking with tell me the dogs belong to one of their family members. they said some how the dogs got out of the fence. they did bring one of the dogs out and put it in the back of the animal control vehicle. the people who live here tell me it appears someone actually shot one of the dogs. it's unclear what will happen to the dogs who bit the woman at this time but we know animal control officers have the dogs. live in