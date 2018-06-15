Clear

Hit and run in Huntsville

Hit and run incident in Huntsville left 4 people injured.

Posted: Fri Jun 15 16:34:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 15 16:34:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Piepke

Speech to Text for Hit and run in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news happening right now... crews are responding to a wreck in huntsville involving 1 adult and 3 children... one child is in critical condition... waay 31's kody fisher is on scene - has been for the past hour... kody - what have you learned since 5:30? waay 31 crews will stay on the scene -- working to learn more...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events