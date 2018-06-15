Speech to Text for Lauderdale county animal shelter

new details at five... after the florence animal shelter announcing they will not take in animals for 10 days! waay 31's breken terry takes a closer look at the reason behind the shelter's decision. florence city officials tell me they have taken in 800 more animals compared to this time last year. because they are overcrowded here at the shelter they've had to increase their kill rate. holt- last week on average we had at least 250 animals in this shelter and that's about twice our capacity. so to combat the problem-- officials at the florence- lauderdale say from june 23rd through july 4th-- they will not accept any animals. holt- we're just going to have to take a timeout we can't live with 250 animals like this we've got to slow it down. during that 10 day period the shelter will expedit adoptions, cleaning the facility and getting animals to foster homes. for animal shelter director leah fox-- she says the hardest part about the situation on her and her staff-- is increasing the number of animals they've had to put down. fox- there's no words to be able to say as far as that goes. it's an almost impossible job some days. every animal in the shelter doesn't have a lot of time as it is. from dogs and puppies to kittens-- animals have at the shelter before either they need to be adopted out-- or face being euthanized. lewis- they don't have achoice wether they are here or not. lorraine lewis is a foster mom to some of the animals-- and is asking others to now step up to the plate with her. lewis-everybody says oh i can't foster it's too hard to give them up well ya know it is hard to give them up, well it is hard. i've shed a lot of tears but it's given me a lot of happiness and i know i've done something good. the shelter will be waiving adoption fees for a few days in the hopes that will ease the overcrowding problem. in flo bt waay31. a new animal shelter is currently under construction that will be able to hold a larger number of animals. that shelter is expected to be completed by the