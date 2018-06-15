Speech to Text for Lopez murder investigation

tonight -- investigators with the madison county sheriff's office believe they found the body of 49-year-old oralia mendoza. according to investigators -- she was last seen back on june 2nd. the remains believed to be those of mendoza's were found at moon cemetery in owen's cross roads. that's about two miles from where her 13-year-old granddaughter -- mariah lopez -- was found last thursday on lemley drive... thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. this morning - these two men - 26-year-old yoni aguilar and 34- year-old israel gonzalez palomino - were charged with capital murder for killing the teenage girl... both are in the madison county jail without bond... tonight -- waay 31's sydney martin is live at the jail after learning from investigators - the teen and her grandmother knew the men arrested... dan, demetria -- investigators told me the two men that are in jail here knew both victims... however --they aren't releasing how they knew them right now... and tonight -- one woman whose children went to school with the 13-year-old girl -- told me she's in shock after hearing what happened... julie weir, lives in the area "what would make someone brutally murder a 13 year old child and their grandmother." that's the question the sheriff's office hasn't been able to answer---- around 10 o'clock friday morning investigators arrived at moon cemetery in owens crossroads--and told waay 31 that's where they found human remains. according to the sheriff's office they believe the remains are 49 year old oralia mendozabut they have not received positive identification yet. she was last seen on june 2nd ---and investigators think her body has been at the cemetery since around that same time. about 2 miles away, her granddaughter's body was found off lemley drive. julie weir "two bodies in my neighborhood in owens cross roads. that's terrifying." investigators told waay 31 that 13 year-old mariah lopez's body was found when a farmer was planting seeds ---the sheriff's office believes lopez was murdered in front of the home---and then left on the side of the road. julie weir"my heart just absolutely goes out to the entire family and anyone that knew them." we talked to mendoza's daughters overthe phone this afternoon -- and they told us they are too shaken to talk about what's happened at this time... tonight -- the sheriff's office told me more charges are expected for the two men arrested for killing lopez. live in mad co