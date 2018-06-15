Speech to Text for Tax incentives for Facebook data center

at least five projects - with significant economic impacts - have been announced in huntsville since january - including mazda toyota manufacturing usa. thanks for joining us at 4! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. after thursday's big $750 million dollar facebook data center announcement-- waay 31's scottie kay is taking a closer look at the incentives behind the facility. i'm here at the north huntsville industrial park where the new facebook data center will be located... it's estimated to take up about 340 acres.. and will bring about 100 jobs with it... but we wanted to know why they chose to come here... the facebook data center is one of only twelve the company has throughout the nation.. so what makes alabama so special? i spoke with officials about the incentives behind the project.. and learned that facebook will receive an investment credit under the alabama jobs act with an estimated value of $86.25 million, spread over ten years... in addition, a-i-d-t, the state's workforce development agency, has committed to providing services and support valued at about seven hundred and ten thousand dollars... officials tell waay 31 all state incentives are tied to achievements of milestones in the project... and they say they're expecting significant financial benefits from the project... i reached out to huntsville city officials about the local incentives behind the project and learned that the city will provide utilities to the project's site here on prosperity drive.. and will repave and resurface the street after construction is finished... reporting in huntsville, sk, waay