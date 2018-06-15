Speech to Text for Two Men Arrested For Capital Murder

morning and thank you for joining us. i'm najahe sherman . and i'm bill young new details within the last few minutes madison co investigators say there is a new development in the case of the murder of a 13 year old in madison county. right now we know the madison county sheriff's office has chargedtwo men yoni martinez aguilar and israel gonzalez palomino are both charged withcapital murder in connection with the death of mariah feit lopez oni martinez aguilar and israel gonzalez palomino with capital murder in connection with the death of mariah lopez ...her grandmother is also missing and investigators just telling waay 31 the fourare connected. let's get right to waay 31's sarah singleterry. she is live now to walk us through what we know so far on this developing story ... ve been in touch with the madison county sheriff's office all morning ... while investigators say there is a new development in the case they are following. i'm told investigators are following leads to determine what happened to oralia mendoza ... lopez's grandmother who we know is missing and may be in danger ... in the mean time ... we know aguilar was booked just after midnight ... and palomino just around 8 oclock last night ... here at the madison county jail in connection to lopez's murder ... starts with pics of lopez then goes to vo of where she was found the 13 year old girls body was found last thursday at a home on lemley drive in owens cross roads ... we talked to the owner of the property where lopez's body was found. she said the body was discovered halfway up the driveway on the edge of the woodline ... the homeowners son-in-law and other people were planting bean seeds in the field on the other side of the driveway when someone smelled and saw something ... that's when they found lopez's body . "i'm just so sorry. i'm just glad they found her instead of letting her lay there and never finding her." right now we don't know exactly how lopez was killed ... but the sheriff's office is describing it as brutal and shocking ... live in