Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Radiating The Heart

an abnormally fast heart rate is like a ticking time bomb. there are 350 thousand sudden cardiac deaths in the u-s each year. nowan out-of-the-box treatment is offering new hope to patients. when patty sweeney developed an abnormally rapid heart rhythm, she knew something was wrong. cg patty sweeney cardiac patient in: :06 out: :13 "you could just feel like your heart was just pounding really hard, you know, like boom, boom, boom, like it was going to jump out of your chest." vo/narration..... patty has ventricular tachycardia, a dangerously fast heart rate often caused by scar tissue in the heart. when traditional treatments failed, she worried a heart attack was next. patty sweeney in: :24 out: :27 "i was too young for that, you know? just way too young for that." vo/narration..... then she found cardiologist phillip cuculich and radiation oncologist cliff robinson. cg phillip cuculich, md cardiologist washington university in st. louis in: :33 out: :37 "these patients are oftentimes looking for any level of help, any hope." vo/narration..... the doctors are combining their expertise, shooting focused beams of radiation at the heart to destroy the scar tissue. cg cliff robinson, md radiation oncologist washington university in st. louis in: :44 not only is this treatment non- invasive, but it's also quick. the average length of time for the treatment