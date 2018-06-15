Speech to Text for Birthday Party Shooting in Decatur

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news: two people shot a birthday party in decatur---police are on the scene of a double shooting that happened just a couple hours ago. it happened on hoover avenue near the beltline. waay31's will robinson-smith is live at the scene. will, what can you tell us about what's happening right now?