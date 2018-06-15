Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we being with waay 31's sarah singleterry... i'm at the madison county jail where yoni martinez aguilar was booked just after midnight in connection to the murder of 13 year old mariah feit lopez ... lopez's body was found last thursday in owens cross roads ... her grandmother oralia mendoza is still missing decatur police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in the midst of a birthday party. a witness told us that two men were arguing about a woman when one of them pulled out a gun and started firing shots. a man and woman were hit and taken to huntsville hospital for their injuries. if you know anything about the shooting that could help lead to an arrest, contact decatur police. najahe? huntsville police are investigating a shooting in the northeast part of the city, after a domestic disbute between a woman and a man. the woman was shot in the leg and was rushed to huntsville hospital the man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene. the driver in a chattanooga school bush crash where 6 kids were killed- is now in jail on aggravated rape charges. our abc station in nashville reports 26 year old johnthony walker engaged in sexual intercourse with a 14 year old girl. walker was convicted on 6 counts of criminally negligent homicide in the bus crash....and sentenced to 4 years in prison....he's out on bond while his appeal is pending. a facebook data center will be coming to the rocket city! the 750-million dollar facility will be built on 340 acres in the industrial park they hope to hire as many locals as possible once the data center is up and running... in just a few weeks--faceboo ks officials say people can start applying for the jobs. we asked facebook representatives told us it will be home to a large number of computers that are linked together on the same network... they will be used for off- site storage, processing, and distributing the data facebook collects... the outbreak that affected 73 people in 31 states is linked to kellog's honey smacks cereal. according to the center od disease control, 24 people have been hospitalized. no deaths have been reported. the kellogg company said thursday it was voluntarily recalling 15.3-ounce and 23- ounce packages of the cereal with a "best if used by" date from june 14, 2018, through june 14, 2019, according to a statement the justice department's independent watchdog report faults former fbi director james comey for breaking protocol in his handling of the hillary clinton email investigation. but it found that his decisions were not driven by political bias. included in the 500 page report - included in the report- criticisim for comey's july 2016 news conference critizing hillary clinton but then clearing her from any charges in her handling of classified information. a very high end hotel is in the works for downtown huntsville. this is a rendering ofthe 106 jefferson hotel will look like once complete. it's part of the curio collection by hilton. construction starts later this year on the sight of the former hale furniture store. once complete, it'll have 117 rooms - a restaurant - and a rooftop bar. hilton has 50 curio hotels, including one in birmingham and another in mobile. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?