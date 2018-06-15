Speech to Text for Decatur Early Morning Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

prayers. " we're following breaking news: two people shot at abirthday party in decatur are now recovering at a hospital in huntsville. it happened on hoover avenue in western decatur . waay 31's will robinson-smith has been in decatur all morning. will, how are the victims doing this morning? we're told a woman and man were shot. police said the woman was hit in the stomach and a witness said that the man was as well. both of their injuries were serious enough to be taken to huntsville hospital, but we don't know the full severity at this time. this started around 2 o'clock this morning. lamar rice, who witnessed the shooting said that two men were having an argument about a woman when one of them pulled out a gun and started firing shots. rice said a woman tried to intervene by was shot. a bystander was also shot. he went to an apartment on brownstone avenue before going to the hospital. the woman was taken by a friend to decatur-morgan hospital on the parkway before she also went to huntsville. rice said he's sickened by the whole thing. really upset about sean. a good friend of mine got shot. an innocent bystander that got shot. he was just over here cooking for us. everybody eating, he cookin' and he just got shot for no reason. there are conflicting accounts as to whether the gunman may have also been shot and that's something police are working to determine. of course we'll continue to follow this story and let you know when an arrest is made and if you know anything about the shooting, contact decatur police. reporting live in decatur, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.