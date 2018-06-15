Speech to Text for Capital Murder Arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin this 6:30 half hour with breaking news.. the madison county sheriff's office just confirmed the arrest of this man. yoni martinez aguilar - for the murder of 13 year old mariah lopez. waay31's sarah singleterry is live now to walk us through what we know so far on this developing story. right now i'm outside the madison county jail where this man ... yoni martinez aguilar is under arrest for capital murder of a person under the age of 14 ... he was booked just after midnight ... right now we have a call out to the sheriff's office to find out if this arrest is connected to the death of 13 year old mariah feit lopez ... lopez's body was found last thursday at a home on lemley drive in owens cross roads ... this morning ... her grandmother ... oralia mendoza ... is still missing ... authorities say she may be in danger ... we talked to the owner of the property where lopez's body was found ... she said the body was discovered halfway up the driveway on the edge of the woodline ... the homeowners son-in-law and other people were planting bean seeds in the field on the other side of the driveway when someone smelled and saw something ... that's when they found lopez's body ... "i'm just so sorry. i'm just glad they found her instead of letting her lay there and never finding her." right now we don't know exactly how lopez was killed ... but the sheriff's office is describing it as brutal and shocking ... live in hsv ss waay 31