Speech to Text for Malzahn says 2019 has a 'Chance to be our best class'

since being hired in december of 2012...gus malzahn's only churned out one recruiting class ranked outside of the top-10... which was actaully his most recent one in 2018...and only time will tell how that one pans out... but as of today...the 2019 class is only ranked 21-st by the 24-7 sports composite... it's a group that includes one five-star and three four- stars...along with another five 3-stars... however as we work our way to the signing periods in december and february...gus malzahn thinks this group has a ton of potential... "this will have a chance to be our best class, at least since i've been here, the way it's setting up right now and the response that we're getting. we're going to have a chance to finish strong. that's what's exciting. i think a lot of recruits and their families see the future of auburn football, so it's a real exciting time." to become his best class in terms of rankings they'd have to beat sixth -- which was his highest rated class back in 2014... and right now they're in the mix with about seven 4- stars...so we could