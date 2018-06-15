Speech to Text for Facebook data center hiring

center. new information. like we said-- officials want as many locals as possible filling the 100 positions at the new data center. waay 31's kody fisher is talking to some local teens who are at a science... technology... engineering... and math camp... who could end up working at the new facility. right behind me here is where the new data center will go... the teens i talked to today are excited at the possibility of being able to work here once its up and running in 2020. jana houser is one of 64 teenage girls in huntsville attending a stem camp sponsored by the university of alabama in huntsville. jana houser/techtrek camper "i'm learning so much stuff. i'm getting so much new experience its crazy. my mind is just psch ." camp organizers say this is a stepping stone for the young women to get the knowledge they need to land a job at facebook. governor kay ivey touted alabama's work force as a reason why facebook will love calling north alabama home... governor kay ivey "i know you will no be disappointed in the employees that you hire here at facebook. our people are well trained, they're eager to work, they're ready to work, and when alabamians are given the opportunity to work they do so with vigor." on top of the infrastructure established in the area... facebook says the workers here in alabama is a major reason they chose us... matt vanderzanden/fa cebook representative "obviously the great talent pool that you heard the mayor and the governor speak about." the company will start posting all sorts of long term positions in the coming weeks and months.. matt vanderzanden/fa cebook representative "it's a very sophisticated facility with a lot of electronic and mechanical gear, so we're looking for people to maintain and update that gear, so electrical engineers, technicians, mechanical hvac specialists, and then we also have down to security and culinary, so all variety of jobs on the campus." houser says many of the girls in town for the camp are excited by the possibility of working for facebook in the future... jana houser/techtrek camper "i would say over half of them would be very good for that job." huntsville mayor tommy battles tells waay 31 there is an eight to one job multiplier attached to the 100 jobs at the data center... meaning an additional 800 jobs could be brought to the area... simply because of the data center being here... reporting live in north huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...