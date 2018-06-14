Speech to Text for FB Wants Clean Renewable Energy

waay31 news the tennessee valley authority tells waay 31-- they have been working with facebook the past year -- on getting them a clean renewable energy source -- to power 100- percent of its facility in huntsville. waay31's breken terry did some digging to find out what this could mean for other companies in the area, breken? facebook has a commitment to using clean renewable energy sources in all of thier data centers. facebook said they have created a renewable energy tariff with tva to let not just facebook but other companies buy new reneable resources. renewable engery resources can be things like solar and wind fields. facebook said at their iowa data base they worked with the local utility departmetn and a local developer to add 140 megawatts of renewable wind energy to the grid. facebook could be working with tva to do the same thing. we know tva put out a request for a 200 megawatt renewable energy source in 2017-- they got about 6,700 responses from various companies a majority of those plans were for solar and wind projects. facebook said they are working with tva to identify new solar projects in the area, which could be a clue that a large solar panel farm could be built in north alabama in the future-- tva told us for now they have to go through all of the responses. currently lauderdale county is home to the larges solar panel farm in the state of alabama. live in muscle shoals bt