Speech to Text for Industrial Park Development

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31 news.... as we've mentioned -- the new facebook facility will set up shop in north huntsville in the industrial park there. waay 31's sydney martin is there live tonight -- with a look at the new industrial park the projects already there. dan, demetria-- most of what you will see out here at this industrial park right now is lots of machines dirt and construction. facebook announced their 970,000 square foot center will sit on roughly 340 square feet of land. the only other company to announce they are building in this north huntsville industrial park thus far is aerojet rocketdyne. the company broke ground on their advanced manufacturing facility back in october. aerojet rocketdyne's plant that's being built out here is 35 thousand square feet and is expected to employ 200 workers. and the plant is expected to open in 20-19 according to the company. now as for the facebook data center--- we are working to find out where exactly in this industrial park the company's 340 acres are. the data center is expected to open in 20-20. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news.