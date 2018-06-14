Speech to Text for Students Could Save Thousands On Tuition

new information -- and it's good news for students. the university of north alabama's board of trustees -- passed a banded tuition rate- which will save students money if they graduate in four years. the banded tuition program is a part of a statewide initiative. u-n-a officials say students who are taking a full course load-- could save hundreds or even thousands in the long run. alexander- a vast majority of our students are taking much longer than four years to graduate the overwhelming majority. that's not just true here it's true across the academy, but we're doing something about it. ross alexander is the vice president of academic affairs at the university of north alabama. he tells me una's banded tuition program is an incentive for students to graduate in four years. alexander- for 15 credit hours that's 4,155. students taking a full course load-- which is 15 credit hours a semester-- or more-- will be charged a flat rate-- basically meaning any additional hours they take won't cost them. alexander- if you take 18 credit hours you are going to immediately save nearly a thousand dollars. una sophmore catherine young tells us she came to college with about 28 credit hours under her belt but is taking college slow. young- graduating within four years is a difficult task for many college students. young said since una will be doing the banded tuition program she might double up on her courseload to save money. young- i think it's a great option. i mean as far as having cheaper classes and graduating in four years i think that's a main goal for most people in college and college students and their parents i think that's a goal we could all come together and meet for. . that was waay 31's breken terry reporting. u-n-a officials tell waay 31 -- other universities who have banded tuition programs raised tuition costs to offset money lost in the program. u-n-a, on the other hand, will not raise tuition rates