The Healthy WAAY: Fixing Botched Bariatric Surgery

more than 200 thousand americans a year get weight loss surgery, and tens of thousands go to mexico to get it done. medical tourism is big business, but is it safe? in most cases, yes, but when there are complications, fixing the problem can be costly and painful. life is good for 32-year-old isabel torres and her family, but complications from bariatric surgery in mexico nearly killed her. cg isabel torres bariatric surgery patient in: :09 out: :12 "had this not worked, i don't know where i'd be." vo/narration..... isabel is here because of the innovative work of doctor steven leeds. three and a half years ago, isabel weighed 365 pounds. she got bariatric surgery to remove part of her stomach in mexico to save money, but there were complications, infections, and a leak that couldn't be fixed. several surgeries failed, she couldn't eat, and she was depressed. cg steven leeds, md gastrointestinal surgeon baylor university medical center in: :35 out: :44 "reading the chart, i knew we only had one option to go, we had to go to surgery. and this stomach that had been tortured now for over a couple of years needed to come out." vo/narration..... in a procedure he had done many times before for cancer patients, doctor leeds removed the entire stomach and attached the small bowel directly to the esophagus. steven leeds, md in: :54 out: 1:03 soundbite covered "we take the stomach out and we leave this bowel, and this is where the small bowel comes up to attach it to the esophagus." vo/narration..... since most of digestion actually takes place in the small intestine, a person can live without a stomach. isabel says she can eat almost anything,