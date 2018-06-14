Clear

Morgan County Fatal Crash Details

WAAY 31's Will Robinson Smith reports on the latest known details regarding a single car accident in Morgan County which left one man dead

Posted: Thu Jun 14 10:13:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 10:13:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

new details on a deadly wreck in morgan county. state troopers released the name of the victim - 60 year old phillip penn of falkville. waay-31's will robinson smith spent all morning on this breaking news along highway 36 near sommerville...an d walks us through that we know happened. roopers along with morgan county sheriff's deputies spent about two hours working the fatal wreck along state highway 36. vo: the wreck happened shortly after two o'clock thursday morning. troopers tell me that the driver was heading westbound on the road when his jeep veered off the road and into a tree. the driver was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency crews arrived.
