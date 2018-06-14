Speech to Text for Morgan County Fatal Crash Details

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and $14,000 dollars cash. new details on a deadly wreck in morgan county. state troopers released the name of the victim - 60 year old phillip penn of falkville. waay-31's will robinson smith spent all morning on this breaking news along highway 36 near sommerville...an d walks us through that we know happened. roopers along with morgan county sheriff's deputies spent about two hours working the fatal wreck along state highway 36. vo: the wreck happened shortly after two o'clock thursday morning. troopers tell me that the driver was heading westbound on the road when his jeep veered off the road and into a tree. the driver was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency crews arrived.