Mastin Lake Crash

A man involved in an early morning crash managed to walk away without any injuries

Posted: Thu Jun 14 10:10:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 10:10:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

air tonight starting at four. also new at miidday... police say a man survived a serious early morning crash... he drove his car into a pole on mastin lake drive. the man says he looked down for a split second and when he looked up he realized he was off the road . fortunately, he walked away with no injuries. police said the driver hitting the pole didnt effect power but did
