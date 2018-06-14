Clear
Alice Johnson meets Kim Kardashian West

Alice Johnson meets Kim Kardashian West

Posted: Thu Jun 14 07:49:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 07:49:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

driving them up. alice johnson -- the woman whose life sentence was commuted by the president after 21 years -- got the chance to meet with kim kardashian- west. kardashian met with the president about johnson's sentence days before she was released. johnson was a non-violent, first time drug offender. she met with kardashian to thank her for
