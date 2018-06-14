Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's willl robinson smith. alabama state troopers are investigating a deadly wreck in morgan county where one man died. investigators said the man was heading westbound along state highway 36 when his car went off the road and crashed into a tree. he was pronounced dead at the scene. his name has not yet been released. sarah? governor kay ivey is coming to huntsville today for a major economic development announcement ... it's happening at 3 oclock at the huntsville madison county chamber of commerce ... she'll be joined by huntsville mayor tommy battle and madison county commission chairman dale strong ... bill a madison county reserve deputy heads to court today on a domestic violence charge. reserve sergeant steve morgan is accused of threatening to tase a family member. his bench trial starts at 1-30 at the madison county court house. racist symbols etched into the wall of a gas station bathroom... the owner of the station told waay-31 it doesn't bother him. steven mann of north alabama says the graffiti is not a. reflection of the people of gurley and the surrounding area... police are looking into it... but they can't legally make the station cover it up... and it would be impossible to tell who was to blame. a huntsville man pleaded guilty to a sex trafficking charge...and could serve a life prison sentence. billy edwards entered the plea wednesday. he paid a man to have sex with the man's son...then blackmailed the father to stop paying for sex. secretary of state mike pompeo is working to state clarify the timing of denucleariziation for north korea following the historic singapore summit. pompeo says there will be no sanction relief for north korea until kim jon un completely denuclearizes. the signed agreement between president trump and kim did not lay out a specific timeline for when the north would end its nuclear program. new information this morning on the possibility of dividing california into 3 parts- adding two new states to the u-s. the cal three initiative is on the november ballot. voters will have the final say on dividing the state into three parts. planned changes are coming to the historic five points area of huntsville. within the year, the city plans to make changes to make the area more pedestrian friendly...and rezone buildings, too. the full plan should be complete within five years. a local advocacy group for alzheimer's patients is going to washington d-c to lobby for additional funding and better public health policies. the mid-south chapter of the alzheimer's association leaves saturday for the "alzheimer's advocacy forum." let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?