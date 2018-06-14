Speech to Text for Madison Deputy Bench Trial

happening today ... a madison county reserve deputy is scheduled to be in court this afternoon after pleading not guilty to a domestic violence charge ... reserve sergeant steve morgan was arrested in early april after a family member claimed he threatened to tase her ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now outside the madison county courthouse where morgan is set to stand trial in just hours ... morgan was arrested over two months ago ... he waived his arraignment hearing ... and now he's scheduled to appear here at the county courthouse for a bench trial this afternoon ... he was arrested in april ... and bonded out of jail the same day on a three hundred dollar bond ... the sheriff's office confirmed morgan was placed on administrative leave after the arrest ... losing both his weapon and badge ... as a reserve deputy ... morgan didn't make arrests ... reserve deputies are mostly responsible for traffic and security details ... his bench trial starts at 1:30 here in