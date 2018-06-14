Speech to Text for Deadly Morgan County Wreck

we are following updates on breaking news this morning. alabama state troopers are investigating what caused a deadly wreck in morgan county. it happened along state highway 36 near the intersection of calge road. that's near somerville. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live where the wreck took place with what else we know about it. will? traffic is flowing smoothly along this state highway after it was shut down for a couple of hours in the aftermath of this wreck. troopers tell me that the driver was heading westbound on the road when his jeep veered off the road and into a tree. this was around two o'clock this morning. when morgan county sheriff's deputies and somerville firefighters got on scene, they found the driver dead. the car had to be removed from the scene in order to get to his body. at this point they are not releasing the driver's identity until they are able to notify his family. the cause of crash is also