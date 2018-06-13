Speech to Text for KKK graffiti found on bathroom wall

new at ten... a racist symbol etched into a bathroom wall. the manager of that gas station in gurley... tells waay 31 -- it does not bother him. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher uncovered the racist symbol... and is finding out what is being done about it. if you go into the combined male and female bathroom of this vulcan gas station along highway 72... you'll see the jewish star of david... its x'd out... and right next to it... the letters... k - k - k... which stands for the white supremacist group ku klux klan... donna saint/lives in gurley "there's too much hatred in the world today and that just makes it worse." this is what the racist symbol looks like... its right next to the star of david... steven mann of north alabama says the graffiti is not an indictment on the people of gurley and the surrounding area... steve mann/lives in north alabama "i don't think it reflects the values that we have here in north alabama. i think there's some random individuals that are not happy with life and they have ideas in their head that the general public doesn't share." the gurley police department tells waay 31 they looked into it... and told the gas station owner about the problem... but they can't legally make the station cover it up... and it would be impossible to tell who did it... when asked about the racist symbol... the manager of the vulcan tells waay 31... quote... "it doesn't bother me"... end quote... mann tells waay 31 the kkk etching is offensive... but he's not a fan of the star of david graffiti either... steve mann/lives in north alabama "i wouldn't want any graffiti in there and i wouldn't want anything that offended anyone particularly." saint tells waay 31 she just wants the markings gone... before people start thinking it represents the nature of the people from gurley... donna saint/lives in gurley "they need to remove it and whoever put it on the wall shouldn't of put it there." the gurley police department tells waay 31 the kkk graffiti has probably been in the bathroom a long time... but this is the first time they've heard of it... the manager of the station tells me, they would look into covering it up... but they didn't give a specific time frame for when they would... reporting live in