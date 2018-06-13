Speech to Text for NCAA eases rules on athlete transfers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ever wondered what free agency would look like in college football?...well we're about to find out... 'cause the ncaa division i council adopted a proposal today that will allow d-1 athletes to transfer freely and receive a scholarship to any school of their choice... which yeah...already technically exists most places...but the big move here is that now players don't have to ask their current school for permission... instead...under this new "notification-of-transfer" model...all they have to do is inform their current school that they want out...and they're tossed into a national transfer database within two business days...where other coaches are then free to contact them... and they've also stiffened tampering punishments as well...so if an athlete is at another school and hasn't entered into that database yet...it's a level 2 violation if a coach from another school reaches out to him... and this all goes into effect on october 15- th...which means we could see a handful of transfers this coming season... but...one important thing to keep in mind about today's news is that conferences are still free to make more restrictive rules as it pertains to this...and we all know about the sec's recent history in trying to block transfers... ad-lib sports cross talk